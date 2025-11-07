Burney Co. Trims Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $7,398,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

