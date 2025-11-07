Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSKY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

