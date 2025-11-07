Piper Sandler Cuts Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $32.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vertex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Vertex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Vertex has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vertex by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.