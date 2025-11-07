Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $216.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,634,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,267,000 after buying an additional 759,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,780,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,753,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

