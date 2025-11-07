Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $106.00

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,207,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,148,000 after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,757,000 after buying an additional 815,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Logitech International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after buying an additional 172,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,152,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

