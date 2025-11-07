Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

