Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF $GTIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 300,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

