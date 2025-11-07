Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

