Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,418,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

