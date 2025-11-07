Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $353.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.88. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.