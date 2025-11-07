Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.