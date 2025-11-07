Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after buying an additional 500,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,151,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 434,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

