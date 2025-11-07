W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $952.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $974.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

