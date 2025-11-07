Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,662,000 after buying an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after buying an additional 98,438 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 224,424 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $134.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

