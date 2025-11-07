Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,512 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

