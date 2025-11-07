Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.0050. Approximately 38,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
