Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.0050. Approximately 38,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

