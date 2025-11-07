Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.52. 63,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 24,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

