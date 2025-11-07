TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.07 and last traded at C$6.07. 90,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 259,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.15.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

