Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.91. 20,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

