Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $325,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.11.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of STLD opened at $152.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

