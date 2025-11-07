Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 19,060 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

