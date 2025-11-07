Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $612,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 278.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

