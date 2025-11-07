Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.7273.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.65 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 366,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,890.64. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $270,923.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,342.50. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4,554.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

