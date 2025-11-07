Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 35,104 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

