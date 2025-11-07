Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 1,016 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

