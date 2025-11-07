LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $40,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,461.34. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $578,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,210,070 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,250.30. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 113,293 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $18.01 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

