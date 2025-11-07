Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) versus FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Critical Review

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.28, meaning that its stock price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 1 2.00 Texas Pacific Land 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Texas Pacific Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Texas Pacific Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -130.81% -20.53% -14.38% Texas Pacific Land 62.16% 39.47% 35.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Texas Pacific Land”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $152.47 million 1.64 -$126.01 million ($9.20) -0.84 Texas Pacific Land $742.87 million 31.34 $453.96 million $20.06 50.51

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats FuelCell Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. It also offers technology to produce electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, commercial and hospitality, microgrids, manufacturing, industrial hydrogen, port, oil and gas, wind and solar projects, food and beverage, hydrogen for mobility and material handling, and hydrogen fuel for heat, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

