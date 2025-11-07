Head to Head Review: Maquia Capital Acquisition (MAQC) and The Competition

Risk & Volatility

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maquia Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -$960,000.00 -376.67 Maquia Capital Acquisition Competitors $804.50 million $13.44 million -8.80

Maquia Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maquia Capital Acquisition. Maquia Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% Maquia Capital Acquisition Competitors -43.03% -34.74% -5.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maquia Capital Acquisition competitors beat Maquia Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

