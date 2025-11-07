Head to Head Review: Maquia Capital Acquisition (MAQC) and The Competition

Risk & Volatility

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maquia Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -$960,000.00 -376.67
Maquia Capital Acquisition Competitors $804.50 million $13.44 million -8.80

Maquia Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maquia Capital Acquisition. Maquia Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86%
Maquia Capital Acquisition Competitors -43.03% -34.74% -5.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maquia Capital Acquisition competitors beat Maquia Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

