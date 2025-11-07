Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Price Target to $110.00

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.93. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $556,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after buying an additional 1,231,501 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32,568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after purchasing an additional 975,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

