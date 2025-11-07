TD Cowen Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $7.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Novavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVAX

Novavax Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The firm had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.