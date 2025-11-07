ThredUp’s (TDUP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

TDUP opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

In other ThredUp news, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 148,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,197.20. This trade represents a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ThredUp by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 36.9% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 237,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

