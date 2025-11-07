Barclays Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4%

CL stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 2,611,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after buying an additional 2,572,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

