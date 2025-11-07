Needham & Company LLC Cuts TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target to $6.00

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,964.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 891,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.