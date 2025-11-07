Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Venture Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

NYSE:VG opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011 over the last three months. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Venture Global by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

