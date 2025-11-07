Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.4444.

SEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,258,450. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,450. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock valued at $106,727,467. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.12. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.