Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ADDYY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Adidas Price Performance

ADDYY opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. Adidas has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Adidas had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adidas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adidas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adidas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adidas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

