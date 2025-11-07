LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $631.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.25. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $174,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 114,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,489.28. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,983. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,592,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.