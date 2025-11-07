Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

