Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) PT at $98.00

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

