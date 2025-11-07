BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $24.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VERX. Stephens started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vertex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vertex by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex by 88.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

