Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.32 million, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,558.92. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $317,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,327.76. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,729 shares of company stock valued at $666,012. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

