Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,267.84. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GDOT opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.