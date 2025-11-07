Brokerages Set First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.01 million during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

