Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $31.14

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.1429.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,228.88. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

