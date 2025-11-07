Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $291.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.1698.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $243.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

