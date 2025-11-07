Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of HLIO opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.33. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

