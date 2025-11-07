V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get V2X alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VVX

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. V2X has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V2X by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in V2X by 53.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.