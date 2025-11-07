Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8%

CINF opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

