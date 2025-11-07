Brokerages Set Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $65.70

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.5%

LW opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.