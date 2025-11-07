Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $215.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.3684.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $342,485,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 879.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,926,000 after buying an additional 1,824,070 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $66,132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

